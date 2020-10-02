Tooro Kingdom palace not on sale -Officials

FortPortal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Tooro Kingdom has refuted allegations that the King’s palace could be lost to people who lent money to King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV. Two days ago, social media was awash with stories claiming that King Oyo had acquired loans from money lenders to traverse the globe inviting cultural leaders for the World Monarchs Summit.

The summit expected to bring together the world’s reigning sovereign, constitutional and hereditary monarchs including Kings, Queens, Emirs, Emperors, Grand Dukes, Princes and Sultans, among others, was to take place in Fort Portal Tourism City last month. However, it was postponed to 2023 due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

“After a month and pressure mounting from money lenders, the King directed his PPS to officially write to President Museveni… reminding him to fulfil his promise so that he can pay off the lenders,” reads one of the publications.

However, the online publications did not state how much the King owes the money lenders when he picked it and which exact money lenders. Despite the lack of these important details, the members of the public have been asking the kingdom officials to clear the air.

The Tooro Kingdom Information Minister, Charles Mwanguhya Mpagi, says that the reports by the publications were false and littered with malice. “Tooro Kingdom would like to assure the people of Tooro that no asset of the kingdom, let alone the palace, is under any kind of threat whatsoever,” reads part of the statement.

Mpagi adds that the Kingdom will not be derailed by the malicious intentions of anybody to derail them from the major focus of improving the lives of the people, protecting the environment, good health, and promoting tourism among others.

Mpagi also questioned the intentions of the two publications to publish false news which tarnishes the image of the King and Tooro. One of the publications; is reportedly owned by Andrew Irumba, who has been critical of King Oyo and the Kingdom administration, and a close acquaintance of Prince David Kijanangoma who was unsuccessful in his move to dethrone King Oyoin2017.

