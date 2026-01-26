Tooro districts retain NRM LC V chairpersons

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has retained control of local government leadership in the Tooro Sub-region after winning all District Local Council V chairperson seats in elections held on Thursday. Ugandans voted in another phase of the 2026 General Elections, electing district chairpersons, city mayors, and councillors.

Across the Tooro Sub-region, NRM candidates won the LC V chairperson races, defeating opponents who were mainly independent candidates. In Kabarole District, NRM’s Kimome Ruben Araali polled 28,371 votes to defeat Wilfred Mugabe (Independent), who garnered 14,955 votes, and Ronnie Ruhundwa Gafabusa, who received 1,327 votes.

In Ntoroko District, Etyen Muhumuza won with 9,331 votes, defeating incumbent Williams Kasoro (Independent), who polled 7,003 votes. Other candidates in the race included Yahaya Yakubu Tusiime (Independent), who garnered 4,393 votes, and Mercy Betty Tembo (Independent), who received six votes.

In Kyenjojo District, incumbent chairperson Gilbert Rubaihayo retained his seat after polling 59,780 votes, defeating John Bright (Independent), who secured 31,418 votes. In Kitagwenda District, NRM’s Efrance Kenyonyozi was declared unopposed. In Kamwenge District, Joseph Karungi was re-elected after polling 61,893 votes against Yunicent Mubangizi (Independent), who garnered 13,818 votes.

URN