Todwong: Acholi opposition politicians still have to go through NRM primaries

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General Richard Todwong has affirmed that no special favour will be extended to former opposition politicians who have recently joined the NRM party from the Acholi sub-region ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with Uganda Radio Network (URN), Todwong made it clear that all aspiring candidates, regardless of their political history must undergo the party’s internal primary elections.

Todwong said that only contestants who have won the primary elections will be handed the party flag to represent the NRM party at the coming 2026 general elections.

His remarks come amid growing concerns and speculation within the NRM party, particularly in the Acholi sub-region, that the newly defected opposition figures might automatically receive the party flag due to their previous electoral performances.

At least three opposition politicians from Amuru and Gulu city agreed to work with the NRM party this year after years of campaigning against the NRM party. They are Amuru district Chairperson Michael Lakony, Kilak North Member of Parliament Anthony Akol, and Bardege-Layibi Division Legislator Martin Ojara Mapenduzi all former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party members.

Todwong acknowledged that the reported defection of the politicians into the NRM party caused internal rift among NRM members in the sub-region but noted that they managed to resolve it amicably.

According to Todwong, the change in position of the former members of the opposition party is an advantage to the government in terms of disseminating information to the community arguing that the same politicians had in the past been distorting their information.

NRM party launched its electoral road map in April this year ahead of the 2026 general elections. The electoral process kicked off on May 6, with the election for its party structures at the village level and LCI Chairpersons flag bearers.

Meanwhile call for expression of interest and picking of nomination forms for Members of Parliament and LCV Chairpersons is expected to be held between June 2 to June 15. The ruling NRM party says it boasts of 19.8 million voters in their party register.

URN