Time to reorganise Kampala’s transport network

Street vendors are done; the next step should be reorganizing the city’s transport network.

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | As the city gradually returns to normal with the removal of street vendors, now is the perfect time to reorganize the transportation sector as well. I understand it might take some time to fully eliminate the street vendors, but the progress so far is promising. Recent efforts to streamline city operations have created a unique opportunity for urban planners and local authorities to revisit and improve transportation systems.

Motorcycles, dubbed “Boda Boda,” have become a double-edged sword in urban transportation. While they offer a quick and practical way to get around the city, the large numbers we have allowed in have caused chaos in the city. Even the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) struggles to determine how many are operating and how best to manage them.

Valued for their ability to navigate heavy traffic, Boda Boda mainly attract people trying to avoid congestion. However, their unchecked growth often worsens chaos rather than easing it. The large number of motorcycles also raises safety concerns, as accidents frequently happen on busy streets and are often caused by reckless driving.

It is good that KCCA has plans to evict them from the Central Business District when the new transport regulatory plan is implemented, as I read in the Daily Monitor of Thursday, February 26, 2026. I pray that this transport regulatory plan for the city’s planning and implementation doesn’t take long.

When it comes to taxis, they play a crucial role in public transportation, yet they often park along roads to load and unload passengers, which further blocks traffic. This inefficiency affects drivers and frustrates pedestrians and cyclists, creating a chain reaction of dissatisfaction among road users. The areas designated for taxi operations have become smaller and more crowded, mainly due to the high number of taxis in the city. To prepare for a more organized transportation system, I suggest implementing a rotating taxi service that covers all parts of the city, with designated pick-up and drop-off points, thereby eliminating the need for taxi parks altogether.

A rotating taxi service keeps neighborhoods accessible and ensures commuters receive timely, efficient transportation. This method reduces congestion by allowing taxis to keep moving instead of waiting in designated parks, helping prevent delays caused by bottlenecks. It also offers riders a more predictable, manageable experience, which improves the overall appeal of public transport in the city.

It’s important that these taxi parks, which might soon lose their functionality under the new system, be repurposed as parking for private vehicles that have paid to access the city. This initiative could promote a more organized arrangement for private vehicles while generating revenue for city operations. Additionally, these spaces could serve as bus parks heading to neighboring towns such as Mukono, Entebbe, Wakiso, and Luweero, thereby strengthening transit connections beyond Kampala.

We need two types of taxis in this improved system: those operating on city rotation routes and clearly marked as city taxis, and others transporting people from the outskirts of Kampala to designated pick-up points where city rotation taxis can pick them up. This two-tiered service not only improves efficiency but also creates a structured network that meets the needs of commuters, from suburban residents to those travelling shorter distances within the city.

As we start organizing the transportation sector, it is essential to identify all taxi, bus, and motorcycle operators in the city. This step will enhance planning for routes, staging, and parking. By using data from these operators, KCCA can create a well-informed transportation plan that matches the public’s actual mobility needs.

With the growing population, the city is now overstretched and no longer breathes easily. Therefore, the need to decongest urban areas cannot be ignored. Decongestion efforts not only improve air quality and reduce stress among commuters but also boost the overall urban experience.

By implementing organized transportation solutions and reassessing infrastructure needs, we can build a more functional and thriving city that prioritizes residents’ well-being while fostering growth and innovation in urban mobility.

The way forward involves implementing thoughtful initiatives that enhance mobility and foster progress. With the removal of street vendors, reorganization of city transportation, and introduction of tolls, Kampala is heading towards positive change.

Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre