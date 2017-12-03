Sunday , December 3 2017
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / Tiger Woods slammed over golf with Trump

Tiger Woods slammed over golf with Trump

The Independent December 3, 2017 In The Magazine Leave a comment 84 Views

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jordan Peele has used one of the lines from his likely soon-to-be-Oscar-nominated `Get Out’ screenplay to troll Tiger Woods.

A few hours after the golf great hit the links in Florida with President Donald Trump on Nov.24, Peele retweeted a Golf Channel story about the outing.

That tweet noted how Woods would be returning to competition and showed a photo of him with the Commander-in-Chief.

Peele commented on that by taking a line from his own film, writing: ‘Now you’re in the Sunken Place.’

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved