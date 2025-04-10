Thugs varnish with security guard gun in foiled village SACCO robbery

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security agencies are hunting for a group of thugs who vanished with a private security guard’s firearm following a foiled robbery at a village Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO) in Gganda, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District. The attempted robbery occurred around 3 a.m. on Wednesday and is believed to have been carried out by a group of about 10 men.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants had conducted prior surveillance and identified the night resting spots of the two guards, Gerald Orinfa and Comfort Rwasamira. Armed with hammers and stones, the attackers assaulted the guards before attempting to access the SACCO premises. “We were encircled and beaten as we called for help,” Orinfa told police.

“Fortunately, I managed to press the alarm, which alerted nearby residents and the police.” Their timely response, he said, likely saved their lives. However, the thugs managed to seize two firearms from the guards before fleeing.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed that the thugs used the stolen weapons to fire at officers who responded to the scene. “They tried to shoot at our officers but ran out of bullets. They abandoned one gun as they fled. We are now tracking them down and recovering the remaining firearm,” Onyango said.

The robbers were unable to access the SACCO’s safe, thanks to the quick response from residents and security forces. Police have since urged all financial institutions, businesses, and even households to install security alarms and enhance vigilance, especially in areas where large sums of money are kept.

****

URN