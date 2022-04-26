Thugs shoot dead deputy headteacher in Pader

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown gunmen have shot dead David Odong, 45, the Deputy Headteacher of Ogom Seed Secondary School in Pader district.

Richard Okello Lawang, the LC I chairperson of Pabit village told URN on Tuesday that the gunmen shot Odong at around 8:00pm on Monday near Pakwelo primary school on his way home after attending a function in Gulu city.

Lawang says that Odong was riding a Bajaj motorcycle registration number UFM 117W, which the gunmen took. The deceased has been a student at Gulu University in Gulu city.

In her statement to the police in Unyama, Christine Abalo, a resident of the area says that two armed men who were riding a motorcycle intercepted Odong in Unyama B Cell and shot him severally and left him for dead.

She says that well-wishers picked up Odong and rushed him to St Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu city where he was pronounced dead this morning.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Police Spokesperson says that Unyama Police Post has entered a case of aggravated robbery vide CRB 44/22.

This is the fifth case of armed motorcycle robbery registered in Gulu district this year alone.

URN