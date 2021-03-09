Three women find fortune in riding boda boda in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Female Boda boda ridders in Arua city are ripping big in the industry that is dominated by their male counterparts. There are three known female Boda boda riders in Arua city.

One operates in Arua City central division; another is stationed at Odramacaku in Ayivu West constituency while the other operates at Vurra customs along the DR Congo-Uganda border.

Fatima Candiru, one of the female Boda boda riders has operated in Arua town for the past eight years. She explains that she has been able to buy a piece of land and start construction.

She explains that on a good day she can return home with about Shillings 80,000.

Candiru, however, says that their job is not without any challenges. Candiru explains that the biggest challenge they face is people undermining them because of their gender.

She says that some people fear boarding their motorcycles because they think women are not good riders.

Faiza Muhamedi, another female Boda boda rider operates in Odramachaku.

She explained that her husband didn’t support her decision to join the Boda boda industry but has since appreciated its benefits.

According to Faiza, her desire to be independent pushed her into the Boda boda business.

Saffi Alematiyo, the Chairperson of Arua Boda boda Association says the female Boda boda riders are the most disciplined on the road. He says this has enabled them to avoid accidents.

Jane Aleru, a regular customer of the female riders says that she is proud of them.

URN