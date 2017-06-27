Three straight wins for superstar Uganda netball team

Wednesday
Uganda vs Zimbabwe
Uganda results
Uganda 72 Botswana 29
Uganda 69 Namibia 31
Uganda 66 Malawi 43
Uganda’s netball team have picked up three straight wins and are favourites to defend their title in the six-nation African Championships being held at Lugogo in Kampala.
Victory over the top ranked team in the competition Malawi Queens (ranked 6th in the world) on Monday, put 13th ranked Uganda She Cranes firmly in the driving seat for the title – barring an upset.
Uganda take on Zimbabwe (ranked 16th) tomorrow, then Zambia (ranked 15th) on the final day.