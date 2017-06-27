Three straight wins for superstar Uganda netball team

Wednesday

Uganda vs Zimbabwe

Uganda results

Uganda 72 Botswana 29

Uganda 69 Namibia 31

Uganda 66 Malawi 43

Uganda’s netball team have picked up three straight wins and are favourites to defend their title in the six-nation African Championships being held at Lugogo in Kampala.

Victory over the top ranked team in the competition Malawi Queens (ranked 6th in the world) on Monday, put 13th ranked Uganda She Cranes firmly in the driving seat for the title – barring an upset.

Uganda take on Zimbabwe (ranked 16th) tomorrow, then Zambia (ranked 15th) on the final day.