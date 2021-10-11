Three remanded over murder of Ntoroko district NRM boss

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makindye based UPDF General Court Martial has remanded three suspects in connection to the kidnap and subsequent murder of former Ntoroko District National Resistance Movement chairperson, Japheth Kabagambe Ahebwa.

The suspects are Barnabas Alleluya, a businessman/native doctor and resident of Kagando cell, Rukindo ward South division in Mbarara district, Deus Ahimbisibwe, a driver and resident of Kyakazizi village in Kyakazizi Parish, Rwanyamahembe sub-county in Mbarara district, and Herbert Mutamba also a businessman and resident of Ncucumo cell in Kitwe ward in Rwentuha town council in Bushenyi district.

The trio appeared before the General Court Martial chaired by Lt. General Andrew Gutti who charged them with kidnap, murder, aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of ammunition. Court heard that the accused together with others still at large while in Fort portal tourism city at around 4 pm on September 2, 2021, kidnapped Japheth Kabagambe Ahebwa with intentions of murdering him. Kabagambe who was last seen at one of the ATMs in Fort Portal was found dead two days later in a swamp in Ibanda district.

According to the prosecution, the suspects also robbed Kabagambe of Shillings 400,000 either before or after murdering him. The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges. As a result, the prosecution led by Major Emmy Ekyaruhanga and Captain Ambroz Guma told the court that the inquiries into the matter were still ongoing and asked the court to remand the accused persons up to November 1st, 2021. Gen. Gutti accordingly remanded the suspects to Kitalya prison.

Prior to his elevation to the position of Ntoroko district NRM chairperson, Kabagambe served as district publicity secretary. He replaced Vincent Mugume, who was also killed in November 2019 together with a motorcyclist he was travelling with to Kandito village in Karugutu town council in Ntoroko district.

According to court records, Herbert Mutamba, one of the suspects before the court has a criminal record. Mbarara High court convicted him on October 18, 2013, for aggravated robbery after finding him guilty of robbing Kalist Nuwasasira of 1.2 million Shillings and other items such as airtime cards for the then Zain, Orange and MTN, a laptop, two Samsung mobile phones, all valued at Shillings 15 million on December 15th 2009.

The records further show that Mutamba used a gun to commit the robbery, which occurred in Kakoba Central Cell in Mbarara district.

URN