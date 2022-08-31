Three remanded over deaths resulting from consumption of City 5 gin

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three suspects arrested in connection to the death of more than 12 people in Arua city after consuming City 5, a local pineapple flavored potent gin have been remanded.

The suspects are Rose Inzikuru 46, Gideon Adule 47, residents of Kasua cell, Pokea ward, Ayivu West division in Arua city and Norman Godfrey 32, who owns a kiosk in Zambia cell in Mvara ward, Arua central division.

The suspects appeared on Tuesday before the acting Arua Senior Grade One Magistrate, Edgar Tukahaabwe following their arrest from the City 5 gin plant in Kasua cell, Pokea ward in Arua Ayivu City West division, and in Mvara Arua central division last week.

Tukahaabwe charged the suspects with nine counts of manslaughter, manufacturing, selling, distribution, and possession of products not conforming to the standard specification under the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Act.

Court heard that between August 19 and 25, 2022 in Arua city, Inzikuru, Adule and Norman unknowingly caused the death of Gordon Tire 51, Fred Adriko, Isaac Alioni 46, Cosmas Karibu 53, Nelson Awuzu 50, and others.

Tukahaabwe didn’t allow the suspects to plead to the charges, saying he lacks jurisdiction to try the offenses against the accused persons. He remanded them to prison until September 06th, 2022, when they will appear before Arua Chief Magistrate’s court to plead to the charges.

Ivan Abio, an advocate from Ms. Ederu & Gama Advocates & Solicitors, Arua who represented the accused persons, told URN outside the court premises that they were ready to procedure with the case.

Meanwhile, the court released Philliam Cadribo 28, who was arrested with the trio on the advice of the Arua Resident State Attorney after finding out that he had no connection with the deaths. The West Nile region police spokesperson Josephine Angucia, says that Cadribo was arrested while playing music at the place of manufacturing City 5 in Kasua Cell.

*****

URN