Three mourners killed in scuffle at burial

Napak, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least three mourners died in a scuffle that erupted on Sunday in Napak district during a funeral procession for the late Margaret Achan, 62, who died in a house fire. The fire gutted 10 grass-thatched huts in Kalomerisiep village, Lorengecora sub-county on Saturday afternoon. Achan got trapped in her grass-thatched hut where her body was burnt beyond recognition.

However, during her burial on Sunday, a scuffle broke out between the relatives of the deceased and those of a nine-year-old child who is alleged to have caused the fire resulting in her death. Micheal Longole, the Mt. Moroto Regional police spokesperson told URN that the scuffle between the two families led to the death of two mourners who were lynched by a mob.

Longole said police responded quickly and calm down the situation amidst resistance from some people who were carrying stones, bows, and arrows that tried to harm the officers. According to Longole, the mob action prompted officers to fire live bullets to disperse them, unfortunately, a stray bullet hit one Mariko Achia killing him on spot.

“It is not in our policy to shoot to kill unless the life of officers on duty is at stake,” Longole said. He said that they have opened up a case of murder by shooting as investigations into the incident are ongoing.

URN