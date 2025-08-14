Three Ministers lose petitions before NRM Tribunal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has dismissed petitions filed by three ministers challenging the results of the July 17th party primaries for Parliamentary flag bearers. Those affected include State Minister for Cooperatives Dr. Ngobi Fredrick Gume, State Minister for Primary Health Care Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, and State Minister for Local Government Victoria Businge Rusoke.

The rulings mean their rivals remain the duly elected NRM flag bearers in their respective constituencies.

In Petition Number 287 of 2025, Dr. Gume sought to overturn the declaration of George Patrick Kasajja as the NRM flag bearer for Bulamogi North West Constituency. He alleged multiple voting, inflated registers, pre-signed declaration forms, and fabricated results from polling stations where no voting allegedly took place.

Kasajja denied all allegations, insisting the elections followed party rules. The Tribunal confirmed irregularities, finding 3,250 votes had been irregularly added to Kasajja’s tally and 410 deducted from Gume. However, after adjustments, Kasajja still led with 15,157 votes against Gume’s 13,296—a margin of 1,861 votes—deemed insufficient to overturn the result. The petition was dismissed by a panel led by Elton Mugabi, with Stanley Kangye and Blair Atwebembeire, and certified by Tribunal Chairperson John Musiime.

Rusoke argued that Pamela Kirungi was unqualified to contest as she was still a public servant beyond the Electoral Commission resignation deadline of 13th June 2025. Kirungi countered with evidence showing her retirement date was revised to 31st May 2025, and that she handed over office before the deadline.

She admitted receiving a June salary but explained it was an administrative error, which she sought to refund. The Tribunal found her resignation valid and ruled the June salary payment did not invalidate it. The panel of Paul Rutisya, Tony Tumukunde, and Joan Agumenaitwe dismissed the petition and upheld Kirungi’s election, with certification by Chairperson John Musiime.

Dr. Kaducu alleged voter intimidation, bribery, underage voting, and manipulated results, claiming her strongholds were tampered with. She also pointed to conflicting result sets issued after the official declaration. The Tribunal ruled that only the results announced on 17th July 2025 by the District Electoral Officer were valid, and that subsequent versions lacked credibility.

It further found no evidence that the alleged irregularities were systematic or that they substantially affected the outcome. The petition was dismissed by a panel of Joseph Ogwang and Tendo Lubwama, chaired by John Musiime. These rulings are part of the third batch of decisions from the Tribunal, which released 61 determinations from various petitions across the country. Combined with earlier batches, the number of decisions now exceeds 150.

NRM Legal Director Enoch Barata told Uganda Radio Network that all remaining Parliamentary primary decisions will be out by Saturday or Sunday. The Tribunal has now shifted focus to petitions from Local Government elections held on 24th July 2025, as the party prepares its flag bearers for the 2026 national general elections to be organized by Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama.

****

URN