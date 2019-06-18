Three Kaweesi murder suspects qualify for bail –Prosecution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three of the eight suspects charged with the murder of former Police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi qualify to be granted bail by the International Crimes Division of High Court.

This was revealed by the Senior Principal State Attorney Lino Anguzo while updating court on the progress of the bail applications before Justice Lydia Mugambe on Monday.

While granting bail to the suspects in March, 2019, Justice Mugambe directed them to fulfill a number of conditions. They included prosecution verifying whether the suspects have valid National Identification Cards and verifying their residential addresses among others.

Anguzo told court that the three suspects meet the bail conditions. They are; Sheikh Abdu Rashid Mbazira alias Abdu Sewajja alias Muhammad Buyondo, Higenyi Aramaathan Noordin alias Taata Abdullazack and Yusuf Mugerwa alias Wilson.

The terms included prosecution verifying whether the suspects have valid National Identification Cards and verifying their residential addresses.

However, Anguzo said that the rest of the suspects had issues with the residential areas. He said that they should remain in custody until they meet bail conditions.

They are: Bruhan Balyejusa alias Jimmy Masiga Ogutu, Joshua Magezi Kyambadde alias Abdu Rahman, Jibril Kalyango alias Abu Aisha, Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi alias Jimmy Ssentamu and Shafik Kasujja.

The prosecutor told court that they visited some of the places where the suspects were staying before and discovered the Landlords had rented out the apartments.

He also said that the whereabouts of some of the suspects’ wives are unknown.

However, the suspects’ lawyers Anthony Wameli and Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi told court that prosecution was told to verify residences of the suspects but not about their wives.

Rwakafuuzi said that although the International Crimes Division of High Court releases the trio, the suspects would still be taken back to prison. He cited another case at Nabweru court, where the suspects are facing charges of forging a National Identification Cards.

The suspects were arrested in 2017 after the death of former Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

The case will now return to Court on July, 3rd, 2019 for further hearing.

******

URN