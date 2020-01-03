Three arrested over Crested Cranes trade

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people in Kisoro district have been arrested over allegedly possessing Crested Cranes.

The suspects are Dan Iradukunda 22 a resident of Bunagana in Muramba Sub County, George Habyarimana 25, a resident of Gahiza in Buhozi parish Busanza Sub County and Hillary Tumushime, 28 a Boda Boda cyclist at Bunagana stage in Bunagana town board.

They were arrested on Thursday afternoon while taking the three Crested Cranes to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Samuel Amanya, the Chief Warden Mughinga National Park says that they have been receiving complaints of people trafficking Crested Cranes to Democratic Republic of Congo.

Christopher Ruhunde, Kisoro District Police Commander, says that the suspects are being held at Kisoro Police Station as investigations into the matter continue.

While at the police station, Iradukunda and Habyarimana said that they have been selling the created cranes to a Congolese woman only identified as Eva at 150,000 shillings each.

However, Tumushiime denied having knowledge about Crested Cranes trafficking saying that he was only hired by Iradukunda and Habyarimana to ride them to the border at Busanza.

*****

URN