Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Abou Zakkour, a 68-year-old man from the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo has become known as the “Yellow Man” after wearing only yellow for the last 35 years.

The story of the Yellow Man of Aleppo started on January 25, 1983, when Abou Zakkour made the decision to only wear yellow, because in his eyes the color represented love. From that day forward, Zakkour only wore yellow garments, including underwear and accessories like neckties and hats, as well as yellow footwear.

Even his umbrella and smartphone cover are yellow. And when he couldn’t find something to match his attire, he simply took a bottle of yellow nail polish and painted the differently-colored item to fit his Yellow Man persona. Many items in his apartment are yellow as well; including the tablecloth on his kitchen table, the bed sheets and even the trashcan.

“When I walk down the street or go to crowded places, people would smile and take photos with me. Many people stop to talk to me and joke with me and I think it’s called love,” this living, breathing legend says, adding that he will never wear another color but yellow for as long as he lives.