THE WEEK: Enanga back as spokesperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga and his deputy Polly Namaye are once again occupying the office they shared back in 2016 before being sent for refresher courses. The handover off office from the old to the new team happened this week.

They got their positions back in a reshuffle of over 140 officials by the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola.

Emilian Kayima who has been speaking for the force was transferred to the office of the Political Commissar whereas his deputy Patrick Onyango is now the spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, a position that was being held by Luke Owoyesigyire.

Owoyesigyire is now Onyango’s deputy. The reshuffle also affected officials in the Forensics and Flying Squad directorates.