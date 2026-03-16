The UN South Sudan Report: Blackmail and Propaganda therein

COMMENT | OBED K KATUREEBE | The increasingly speculative UN Commission on Human Rights has once again issued a report about Uganda’s involvement in the South Sudan conflict. The report makes serious allegations against the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), which are currently working to prevent what could become one of the worst genocides in recent years.

The commission claims that the UPDF, along with the South Sudan armed forces, bombed civilian areas in March 2026 while targeting the White Army. The White Army is a rebel group connected to former South Sudan Vice President Dr Riek Machar.

Following the report, Jim Risch, the chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, urged the US government to reevaluate its military partnership with Uganda. He claimed that “Uganda is exporting brutality” to South Sudan.

Senator Risch has frequently voiced critical opinions about Uganda’s current leadership, particularly concerning UPDF’s CDF Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Due to this history, his comments did not surprise many Ugandans.

For the record, the UPDF has never participated in indiscriminate bombing of civilians. Its track record over more than 40 years speaks for itself, both in Uganda and in countries where it has taken part in peace missions. In areas where the UPDF has operated, discipline and respect for human rights have been fundamental principles.

The UPDF has participated in missions in Liberia, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, and now South Sudan. During these missions, the force has earned a reputation for discipline and respect for civilians. Because of this record, it is often considered one of Africa’s most trusted peacekeeping forces.

In March 2025, Yoweri Museveni sent the UPDF to South Sudan at the request of President Salva Kiir Mayardit. The move followed a mutiny by soldiers loyal to the then vice president Machar. The mutiny resulted in clashes in Nasir and parts of Juba, where soldiers loyal to President Kiir were killed.

At the time, South Sudan was on the verge of another major conflict. Such a conflict could have toppled the government and turned the country into a failed state, with serious consequences for the region. The UPDF remains deployed in South Sudan as regional leaders continue efforts to end the conflict through dialogue.

The crisis in South Sudan is one of the bloodiest conflicts in the region. It has been driven by political rivalry, ethnic tensions, and competing ambitions for power. The country has faced instability since the death of its founding leader, John Garang, who died in a plane crash on July 30, 2005.

After Garang’s death, Salva Kiir became president. His relationship with Dr Riek Machar has been characterized by a fierce political rivalry. Their struggle for power has frequently escalated tensions within the country.

Ethnic divisions have also worsened the conflict. President Kiir is from the Dinka community, while Machar is from the Nuer community. These two groups are the largest in South Sudan, and political rivalry between them has often taken an ethnic turn.

A complete collapse of South Sudan would be dangerous not only for its citizens but also for the entire region. Failed states often become breeding grounds for terrorism and organized crime. The United States has long led global efforts to combat terrorism, and Uganda remains an important partner in that fight.

Therefore, the UPDF’s role in maintaining stability in South Sudan should be acknowledged. Its presence has helped keep key figures, including President Kiir and Dr Machar, engaged in dialogue until a peaceful lasting solution is attained.

Uganda and the United States also maintain a long-standing security partnership. This cooperation emphasizes regional stability, counterterrorism, especially against al-Shabaab; and military capacity building. The partnership includes U.S. support in training, medical infrastructure, and logistics for the UPDF. These efforts have helped promote stability in parts of East Africa.

Regional organizations such as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union (AU), and the European Union (EU) have repeatedly been asked to deploy peacekeeping forces in South Sudan before the UPDF withdraws. However, such deployment has not yet happened.

Due to this delay, Uganda has continued to play a vital role in preventing a larger conflict that could have resulted in genocide. However, instead of praise, the UPDF and President Museveni have faced criticism from some international actors and regional commentators.

The UPDF is also involved in other regional security missions. In November 2021, at the invitation of the government in Kinshasa, the UPDF entered Ituri Province in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to fight the terrorist group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The group had killed hundreds of civilians and displaced many communities.

The UPDF has been in Somalia for almost twenty years as part of the African Union mission to fight al-Shabaab. During this period, the force has played a key role in stabilizing parts of the country.

In the Central African Republic, Ugandan forces have also assisted in tracking members of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), a rebel group responsible for years of violence in the region. These missions reflect Uganda’s broader commitment to regional peace and security.

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The writer is the acting executive director of the Uganda Media Centre.