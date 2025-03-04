🟥 The Standard of Kenya changes track on Gen Muhoozi

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Four days after calling Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba a ‘For star brat’, The Standard of Kenya have changed track, and released a positive detailed profile of the Ugandan CDF.

Gen Muhoozis followers in PLU demanded an apology for the story last week titled “Four-star brat: Why Muhoozi, tweeting General could fuel anger and division in DRC talks”.

The General was also not happy, warning on X that “I won’t have to do anything against those nincompoops! My big brother William Ruto will arrest all of them by Monday morning. Jeopardizing our great relations is criminal and an enemy action.”

He added that, “ I hear Standard Kenya is owned by Gideon Moi. He thinks abusing me is a simple thing? He will never make a shilling in Uganda again! We are going for ALL his businesses.”

General Muhoozi joined UPDF as an officer cadet and graduated in 2000 pic.twitter.com/8v5j9Bqk4a — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) March 4, 2025

In the last hour, The Standard has released a thread on X, with Gen Muhoozi’s successes and appointments. “GENERAL MUHOOZI: Following our publication on Muhoozi Kainerugaba, fresh details have emerged on the General known for being both tough and fun. Muhoozi, reputed to mean business, is respected by his peers and across the rank and file. Yet, he also has a taste for the finer things in life.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW