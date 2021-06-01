The Katumbas mourn Brenda Wamala Nantogo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | General Katumba Wamala and his daughter Brenda Wamala Nantogo 27, were shot today while on their way to a vigil in Najjanankumbi.

Gunmen Tuesday morning intercepted General Katumba, who was in his vehicle registration number H4DF 2138 along Kisaasi-Kisota road, and sprayed it with bullets. Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo died on the spot while the General escaped with gunshot wounds.

📌 LIVE UPDATE 🔴 Gen Katumba alive, daughter and driver dead https://t.co/uXOwCZdGFs — The Independent (@UGIndependent) June 1, 2021

According to family members, Nantogo and her father were travelling to Najjanankumbi to attend the vigil of Nantogo’s grandmother’s vigil. Her grandmother passed away on Monday after a long illness.

Lydia Watuka, a niece to Gen Katumba says the passing of Nantogo is a shock to the family.

“Brenda was going back to Najjanakumbi this morning with her father. When I heard the news, I didn’t want to believe it. We all didn’t believe it”, she said.

Watuka described Brenda as a friendly person, who was quiet and reserved.

VIDEO: I have survived. We have lost Brenda and that’s God’s plan. I will pull through – Gen Katumba Wamala speaks out from his hospital bed after surviving an attempted assassination on his life this morning. #NTVNews Courtesy video! pic.twitter.com/Gc2P5Wahwk — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) June 1, 2021

John Mukiibi, another family member said the news has left a big gap in the family.

“Losing two close family members at the same time is too much. Mama is in pain and she will find it hard to recover. We were preparing to attend her mother’s funeral, not her daughter’s. This is too much pain for all of us,” he said.

Nantogo was the fourth born to Katumba. She studied at Green Hill Academy before she went to secondary school at Nabisunsa Girls School. She later studied both her undergraduate and Master’s Degree in Public Health at Savannah Atlanta University in the United States of America-USA.

Last year she returned to Uganda and got a job at a US-based NGO.

It was a sombre mood at Gen Wamala’s home in Najeera where family members and friends gathered in big numbers. A meeting to organize the burial arrangements was ongoing.

At his ancestral home located at Kikandwa Village, in Kasawo town council there was heavy deployment of the army, which stopped mourners from accessing the home.

A UPDF officer who preferred anonymity told the mourners to first seek permission from the army headquarters.