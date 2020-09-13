The Independent journalists win 7 ACME Uganda awards

📌 ACME Uganda Journalism awards

✳️ National news reporting – Print

WINNER – Ronald Musoke, The Independent

✳️ Energy and extractives reporting

2nd runner-up – Ronald Musoke, The Independent

✳️ Agriculture reporting

1st runner-up – Ronald Musoke, The Independent

✳️ Business, economy and finance reporting

1st runner-up – Isaac Khisa, The Independent

✳️ Data journalism

Runners-up – Isaac Khisa, The Independent

✳️ National news reporting – Print

1st runner-up – Ian Katusiime, The Independent

✳ Political reporting

1st runner-up – Ian Katusiime, The Independent

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Independent continued a strong tradition of dominating the national news reporting category at the Uganda journalism awards organised by the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME).

Ronald Musoke was on Friday recognized as the country’s top journalist in the past year in the national news category as The Independent picked up seven awards. The last winner of the ACME awards in this category was The Independent’s Haggai Matsiko – in 2016.

Colours of violence in the 2021 elections, a detailed story about early warning signs of violence in Uganda’s 2021 elections, won Musoke the award. This award is granted for distinguished reporting on national affairs with significant impact on Uganda.

Musoke was also runner-up in the agriculture reporting and 2nd runner up in the energy and extractives reporting categories. The other winners from The Independent were Isaac Khisa, runners up in the business, economy and finance reporting, and in data journalism, while Ian Katusiime was runner up to Musoke in the national news reporting – Print, and runner up in political reporting.

The awards ceremony were held Mestil Hotel in Kampala on Friday 11 September to celebrate exceptional reporting at the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2020.

A programme of ACME), the Uganda National Journalism Awards represent a pinnacle of achievement for Ugandan journalists. The awards, supported by the Democratic Governance Facility, are a platform on which first-rate, agenda-setting journalism in Uganda is heralded and publicised.

ACME’s board chair, Dr Monica Chibita and Nicole Bjerler, Head of Facility at the Democratic Governance Facility presided over the presentations.

A total of 241 entries from 123 journalists were entered for the competition.

In her remarks, Chibita pointed out that women constituted only 16% of participating journalists.

“We would like to encourage women journalists to participate more not only in the awards, but also in other ACME-run activities and programmes,” she said.

Bjerler called on newsrooms across the country to afford more opportunities to women journalists to expand their reporting portfolios and to participate in covering male-dominated beats.

“At times they are relegated to ‘women’s issues affairs’, when they can do an equally good job on more mainstream issues,” she observed.

Adding, “We applaud your efforts, and look forward to even more inclusion and participation of women in next year’s event.”

A panel of 16 expert judges from the academia, public communications and the media assessed each story on the basis of reporting accuracy, writing, reporting rigour, analysis, relevance and enterprise.

34 journalists and writing teams won first-place awards in 19 reporting categories. Each winner took home a cash prize of Ushs1.5 million, a commemorative plaque, and a certificate. The first runner-up also received a cash prize and a certificate, and second-runners-up were awarded certificates of recognition.

FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS

National news reporting – Print

WINNER – Ronald Musoke, The Independent – Colours of violence in the 2021 elections

1st runner-up – Ian Katusiime, The Independent – UPDF’s uncertain future in Somalia

2nd runner-up – Patience Ahimbisibwe, Daily Monitor – 1,000 weddings at city church declared illegal

Photo and video journalism

WINNER – Abubaker Lubowa, Daily Monitor – Nowhere to run

1st runner-up – Samuel Songa Stone Mwesigwa, Victor Opira and Samuel Segawa, STORYTELD – Moving around Kampala as a person with a disability

2nd runner-up – Richard Sanya, New Vision – Flying to safety

Political reporting

WINNER – Christopher Kayonga and Gabriel Iguma, Wizarts – Demarcation of polling areas

1st runner-up – Ian Katusiime, The Independent – Visa denied

2nd runner-up – Misairi Thembo Kahungu, Daily Monitor – Seven years later, African leaders move slowly on democracy treaty

Sports reporting

WINNER – Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi, Daily Monitor – Malta: Opening the pool for young para-swimmers

1st runner-up – George Katongole, Daily Monitor – Coach with physical disability

2nd runner-up – Henry Lematia, Radio Pacis Arua – 14 years on, teenage pregnancies eating away new Inzikuru’s of the West Nile

Agriculture reporting

WINNER – Joshua Kato, New Vision – Agro-chemicals endanger ecosystem, human life

1st runner-up – Ronald Musoke, The Independent – Museveni’s GMO law dilemma; American interest in Uganda’s GMO law

2nd runner-up – Alon Mwesigwa, The Observer – Milk prices test resilience of Uganda’s dairy sector

Arts reporting

WINNER – Frank Walusimbi, NTV Uganda – Songs of resistance (Part 1; Part 2)

1st runner-up – Paul Kayonga, NBS Television – Fresh Kid si ye asoose okuyimba

2nd runner-up – Andrew Kaggwa, Leo Africa Review – The evolution of Bobi Wine

Breaking news

WINNER – Betty Amamukirori, New Vision – Armed gangs in Kween forcibly mutilating girls

Honorable mention – Cliff Wamala, NTV Uganda – Okwanjula eri poliisi

Explanatory reporting

WINNER – Raymond Mujuni and Godfrey Badebye, NBS Television – The sinking of MV Templar

1st runner-up – Cecilia Okoth, Benjamin Ssebagala, Paul Lubwama and Ismail Nsubuga, Vision Group – Forgery, bribery hit ID project

2nd runner-up – Pascal Kwesiga, New Vision – Why oil is here to stay

Features

WINNER – Richard Wetaya, New Vision – Is the fight against teenage pregnancy lost?

1st runner-up – Christopher Bendana, New Vision – Equality: Women decry gaps between policy and reality

2nd runner-up – Felix Ainebyoona, Daily Monitor – Karimojong girl who refused early marriage graduates in Medicine

Health reporting

WINNER – Leah Kahunde, Radio One 90 FM – Unsafe and sorry

1st runner-up – Christopher Kayonga and Gabriel Iguma, Wizarts – Petition 16

2nd runners-up – Culton Scovia Nakamya, BBS Terefayina – Trials and tribulations of the deaf in Uganda; Samuel Stone Mwesigwa, Victor Opira and Salim Segawa – Meet Vivian Nabanoba and Hilary Niwamanya, two people living positively with HIV

Investigative reporting

WINNER – Sudhir Byaruhanga, NTV Uganda – Ranch land being taken by government officials

1st runner-up – Canary Mugume and Thomas Kitimbo, NBS Television – Modern day slavery in Soroti

2nd runner-up – Daniel Lutaaya, NBS Television – Without a trace

Business, economy and finance reporting

WINNER – Ismail Musa Ladu, Daily Monitor – How Uganda is surrendering trillions in tax agreements to multi-national firms

1st runner-up – Isaac Khisa, The Independent – Behind the sugar zoning politics

2nd runner-up – Alon Mwesigwa, The Observer – Winners, losers in Uganda-Rwanda row

Data journalism

WINNER – Edgar Raymond Batte, Daily Monitor – Birding can rake in more revenue than mountain gorillas

Runners-up – Lillian Namusoke Magezi, New Vision – Balancing chores – Men need to take part; Isaac Khisa, The Independent – Across Africa, tech-enabled micro insurance is the next big thing

Education reporting

WINNER – Solomon Serwanjja and Thomas Kitimbo, NBS Television – Mature before 18: The tale of teenage pregnancies in Kamuli

1st runner-up – Richard Wetaya, New Vision – Is PLE to blame for low secondary school enrollment

2nd runner-up – David Kiyengo, CBS CBS 89.2 Emmanduso – School dropouts- Part 1; School dropouts – Part 2

Energy and extractives reporting

WINNER – Daniel Lutaaya, NBS Television – The real gold diggers

1st runner-up – Pascal Kwesiga – How much will Ugandans earn from $20b oil projects?

2nd runner-up – Ronald Musoke, The Independent – Museveni cornered on Shs 446 bn oil money

Environment reporting

WINNER – Solomon Serwanjja and Timothy Maganda, NBS Television – BidiBidi refugee camp firewood crisis

1st runner-up – Peter Labeja, Radio Rupiny – Making charcoal attractive for Uganda’s supermarkets

2nd runner-up – Gerald Tenywa, New Vision – How green technology cut the cost of running universities

Justice, law and order reporting

WINNER – Betty Amamukirori, Edward Muhumuza, Patrick Tumwesigye and Obeid Lutale, New Vision – Officials turn courts into corruption dens

1st runner-up – Paul Kayonga, NBS Television – Amateeka mu ddubi

2nd runner-up – Sudhir Byaruhanga, NTV Uganda – Police on opposition activities

Local reporting

WINNER – Culton Scovia Nakamya, BBS Terefayina – Mothers at risk as water crisis cripples Nakaseke Hospital

1st runner-up – George Bita, New Vision – Children at risk as asbestos roofs persist

2nd runner-up – Herbert Kamoga, NTV Uganda – Nakasongola student walks 15 kilometers to write UCE

National news reporting – Broadcast

WINNER – Solomon Serwanjja, Godfrey Badebye and Kassim Mohammed, NBS Television – Stealing from the sick

1st runner-up – Canary Mugume and Godfrey Badebye, NBS Television – The death of Ziggy Wine

2nd runner-up – Joan Akello, Uganda Radio Network – Over 100 MPs listed as perpetual absentees in Parliament