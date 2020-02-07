IN THE INDEPENDENT: Election budget shoots to sh870bn

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

2021 election budget: Panic over jump from Shs400bn to Shs870bn

THE WEEK

Education: Gov’t scraps end of term exams , student projects introduced

THE LAST WORD

GDP and improved health: How sustained economic growth influences health through nutrition and better living conditions

ANALYSIS

Isimba Dam changing the face of Kayunga, Kamuli: The government

needs to invest in tourism and fishing activities near the dam

ANALYSIS

Pain of Middle East jobs: Why government faces dilemma in fighting human trafficking

COMMENT

Failure to appoint judicial officers: The Constitution enjoins Parliament to increase the number of judges as failure is injurious to the dispensation of justice

HEALTH

Defining a global public health emergency: WHO considers mortality rates, the size and global distribution of population affected, and the need to coordinate global resources

ARTS & CULTURE

Ronex explores order and chaos in `Options’: Does hesitating to make a choice leave you safer?

MOTORING

Volkswagen has a winner: 2020 Volkswagen Touareg

