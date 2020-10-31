THE INDEPENDENT: Behind Brig Sande’s outbursts

The making of another UPDF loud-mouth: Behind Brig Deus Sande’s outbursts

Col. Bantariza: a lion retires: You made UPDF’s weaknesses seem strengths and it is yet to produce another spokesman of your abilities

America’s moral tipping point: That Trump still has some chance of winning a second four-year term leaves me baffled

2020/2021 election economy: Tough times ahead as miscalculated spending, political activities and coronavirus threaten fast recovery of economic activities

Lukwago and wrangles over city markets: Lord Mayor reacts on President’s repossession directive

Tondeka bus company owners sign new deal: But missed milestones signal more bumps on the road

