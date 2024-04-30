NWSC to boost water supply in Fort Portal, two other cities

Fort Portal , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has initiated a comprehensive feasibility study to revamp, expand, and develop water and sanitation infrastructure in Fort Portal Tourism City, along with surrounding areas within a 50-kilometer radius.

This endeavor, supported by a grant from the Agence Française de Development (AFD), will also benefit Hoima and Lira cities. The grant will fund consultancy services for the feasibility study, with a contract worth 1,099,823.50 euros (approximately Shs4.54 billion) awarded to the Seureca and Artelia Consortium, with Warner Consultants Ltd serving as subcontractors.

These firms will conduct detailed feasibility studies for water and sewerage infrastructure, focusing on rehabilitating and expanding sewer networks, constructing a conventional water treatment plant, and enhancing water and sanitation services.

Ian Banafamu, the project manager and senior engineer at NWSC, emphasized the importance of cooperation between local leaders and the project’s technical team during an inception meeting in Fort Portal City.

During the meeting, Fort Portal Central Member of Parliament, Alex Rukunda, hailed the project’s timeliness and underscored the significance of good sanitation in promoting tourism, which is crucial for economic growth.

Irene Linda, the Fort Portal City Woman MP, urged NWSC and the government to review water tariffs to make them affordable for low-income earners in peri-urban areas annexed by new cities. She emphasized the need to preserve River Mpanga as the primary water source for the city population.

Ensuring collaboration between stakeholders and addressing affordability concerns will be pivotal in the successful implementation of the water and sanitation infrastructure development project in Fort Portal and surrounding areas.

