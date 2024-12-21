The imperative of systematic indexation for individual tax brackets in Uganda

OPINION | Bwanika Mastula | In fiscal policy, systematic indexation of individual tax brackets is crucial for equity and economic stability. As nations grapple with complex taxation systems, regular adjustments to tax brackets in response to inflation and economic shifts are increasingly necessary.

A tax band, or tax bracket, is a range of income levels subject to a specific tax rate.

Indexation adjusts economic variables like salaries, taxes, interest rates, and government benefits to reflect changes in the cost of living, inflation rates, or other economic indicators. The primary goal of indexation is to preserve the purchasing power of money over time, ensuring that income, savings, and investments do not lose value in real terms due to inflation.

This article highlights the need to regularly review tax bands considering changing economic conditions through indexation.

The Current State of Tax Bands in Uganda

The last indexation of tax bands in Uganda was in July 2012. Since then, there has been no consideration for inflationary adjustments, eroding the purchasing power of salaried employees.

Individual income tax rates in Uganda are structured progressively, like many other African countries. The tax rates increase with higher income brackets, meaning that individuals with higher incomes pay a higher rate of tax on their income. The current tax rates for individuals are:

10% for monthly income between UGX 235,000 and UGX 335,000

20% for monthly income between UGX 335,000 and UGX 410,000

30% for monthly income above UGX 410,000

40% for monthly income above UGX 10 million

There is also a tax-free threshold for lower-income earners, meaning that individuals earning below UGX 235,000 are exempt from paying income tax.

The Impact of Non-Indexation

A closer look at the numbers reveals the pressing issue at hand. With a monthly tax-free income of UGX 235,000, amounting to a mere UGX 7,833 per day, the strain on low-income earners is palpable. When juxtaposed with the international poverty line of $2.15 per person per day, the disparity becomes even more glaring.

The workforce, especially the youth and university/college graduates entering the job market, are among the hardest hit by the low tax bands. With a high unemployment rate and competitive job market, the lower tax bands, which automatically put their meagre salaries into the net, do not reflect economic realities.

In most organizations, graduates join as interns with a typical starting salary ranging between UGX 400,000 and UGX 500,000. This is quickly diminished by a tax of approximately UGX 175,000, leaving a paltry sum for essential living expenses such as rent, transport, food, and nothing for savings or investment.

Lessons from Other Countries

In East Africa, Kenya adjusts its tax bands every year, serving as a regional example. However, Mauritius is often cited as having one of the most effective systems for the indexation of tax bands in Africa. The Mauritian government consistently reviews and adjusts tax bands annually to account for inflation, maintaining the purchasing power of taxpayers and ensuring a fair and equitable tax system. This proactive approach has received international recognition from organizations such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Way Forward for Uganda

For Uganda, the path to a more equitable tax system lies in the adoption of systematic indexation of tax brackets regularly, perhaps every 3-5 years, considering that tax amendments are enacted annually. This would not only prevent bracket creep but also ensure that the tax system remains responsive to economic changes impacted by inflation and the general cost of living. Moreover, the government must consider broader tax reforms, such as raising the tax-free income threshold for persons in gainful employment from the current monthly threshold of UGX 235,000 to UGX 350,000.

Conclusion

Indexing individual tax bands plays a vital role in shaping a country’s tax system and promoting fairness and equity. As Uganda strives to achieve middle-class income status, the decisions made today will shape the economic landscape for years to come, with the potential to drive growth, reduce inequality, and foster a more inclusive economy.

****

Bwanika Mastula, Tax Advisor, Ernst & Young

The views expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the views of Ernst & Young