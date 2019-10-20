The fall of PS Nassali Lukwago

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It’s tough times for Dr. Rose Nassali Lukwago, a former powerful permanent secretary at ministry of Education. In the same position at the Judicial Service Commission, she has been a shadow of her former self.

The Inspector General of Government Justice Irene Muyagonja directed for her interdiction by the ministry of public service for corruption charges she is facing at the Anti-Corruption Court.

In August, Nassali was charged with abuse of office and causing financial loss to the government after reportedly paying Shs33 million arbitrarily to AH Consulting Limited in the financial year 2014/2015.

The offences were traced to her positing in the Ministry of Education, where she had worked before joining the Judicial Service Commission.

In a letter dated Oct. 11, the Head of Public Service John Mitala says that during her interdiction, Nassali will be entitled to only half pay monthly and will only access office with permission from the chairperson of the commission.

She will also not be able to leave the country except with express permission from Public Service, among other conditions. Nassali was once a powerful PS at the ministry of Education with the backing of First Lady Janet Museveni, also Minister for Education and Sport.