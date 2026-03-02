The Captain Morgan Muck Pit Melon Splash

Bold new flavorful rum hits the Ugandan market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The iconic Captain Morgan rum has introduced a new Captain Morgan variant called ‘Morgan Muck Pit Melon Splash’, whose unique flavor profile will expand its offering to cater to new occasions and evolving consumer trends.

The new Captain Morgan Muck Pit is a blend of the Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold, combined with ripe honeydew and watermelon with a subtle, underlying vanilla spice and light oak, set to elevate and charge the consumer taste experience.

This innovation is a response to the cultural shift in Kampala’s social pulse towards vibrant and expressive experiences. In a world where consumers are looking for more than just a drink but an experience, Muck Pit is pivoting towards switching up the ordinary, distinctively captured by the vibrant tropical spirit of Uganda and paired with the world-class heritage of Captain Morgan, encouraging flavour-seekers to try it out.

Wycliff Tulinawe, the UBL Innovations Project Manager emphasized that the new rum is as versatile and playful, poised to transform the ordinary social occasion into memorable experiences across town.

“We continue to see a shift in how consumers interact with our brands. Today’s consumer is curious and expressive and is drawn to drinks that match their personality, flavor and moments of discovery. With Muck Pit Melon Splash, we are offering consumers a new rum variant that is vibrant and easy to enjoy, designed for the cool consumers whose choice of drink must reflect their personality, ” he said.

By placing innovation at the heart of our strategy to meet these evolving consumer demands, the vibrant new Muck Pit Melon Splash allows us to unlock fresh opportunities that broaden how and when consumers enjoy rum, he concluded.

During the launch that doubled as the first tasting experience at the Uganda Breweries in Luzira, key stakeholders and invited guests experienced a multi-sensory journey where smell and taste collided into a vibrant burst of flavor paired with the new rum.

Top of the evening was the announcement of social media personalities Linus Tats, Jean Coprise and DJ Hardy as brand ambassadors of the vibrant rum.

Drawing inspiration from the legendary muck pits of the Caribbean rum-making process – that see overripe fruit tossed into a ‘muck pit’ and fermented in the tropical heat to create a rum with an intensely fruity flavor – Captain Morgan Muck Pit delivers iconic Captain Morgan spice with a tropical twist.

At 37.5% abv, Captain Morgan Muck Pit is recommended with a mixer of your choice or as a base for fruit punches.