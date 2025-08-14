The 2025 Equity Bank ‘Tupange Business ne Equity’ SMEs series launched in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank Uganda has highlighted the importance of its mission to bring financial solutions and business support closer to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the country by officially launching the 2025 Tupange Business ne Equity Nationwide Forum.

The Tupange Business Ne Equity customer engagements, which take place annually following the reading of the national budget, are an initiative to support regional small and medium enterprises with the aim to address SME challenges and provide support in crucial areas such as credit, innovation, and market access.

At the launch Thursday at Hotel Africana, Olivia Mugaba, Head of SME at Equity Bank Uganda, set the tone with a powerful message: “SMEs run the world—they are the heartbeat of our economy, creating seven out of every ten jobs globally. At Equity Bank Uganda, we recognise their power and potential, which is why our focus is on financing integrated value chains, helping entrepreneurs manage cash flow, optimise operations, and unlock growth from the top anchor to the last mile. When we empower SMEs, we empower the nation.”

Her words resonated as the event showcased how Tupange Business ne Equity connects farmers, traders, and distributors, ensuring every step of the value chain thrives.

The 2025 Tupange Business ne Equity Nationwide Forum aims at helping Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) customer grow stronger through more connected business opportunities within key value chains. The theme for this year is “Financing Integrated Value Chains and SME Growth,” which focuses on how businesses can grow faster through the creation of linkages.

More sessions are planned in Mbale on Tuesday 19th August and in Arua on Thursday 21st August 2025 with Fort Portal and Hoima closing the series with events on Tuesday 2nd and Thursday 9th September 2025 respectively.

Claver Serumaga, Executive Director of Equity Bank Uganda, highlighted the importance of these events being critical to Equity Bank’s mission to bring financial solutions and business support closer to SMEs across the country; he also elaborated on the bank’s strategic vision, stating: “At Equity Bank, we are committed to creating seamless banking experiences that empower SMEs to operate more efficiently. Through innovations such as real-time payments, bulk salary processing, and unsecured supplier financing of up to UGX 1.5 billion, we continue to invest in solutions that enable sustainable business growth.”

The event also highlighted Equity Bank’s holistic approach to SME support with Claver Serumaga adding: “We view every SME as part of a broader value chain that drives economic growth. By supporting your entire ecosystem and remaining fully accountable to our clients, we ensure that as your business expands, Equity Bank grows alongside you.”

As part of the launch event, there were interactive sessions where entrepreneurs and SMEs learned how integrated financing strengthens their supply chains, from raw material suppliers to end consumers, thanks to Equity Bank Uganda Relationship Managers who were present and on hand to advise their customers.

Innovation took center stage as Claver Serumaga introduced a revamped, cutting-edge banking technology solution, stating: “At Equity Bank, we bring banking closer to SMEs- from agents and POS services to our soon-to-launch Pay with Equity platform, making daily cash flow and transactions seamless for business growth.”

The technological advancement has been specially updated to empower even the smallest businesses to manage finances and transactions with ease, with Serumaga noting: “Additionally, with cutting-edge internet banking, ERP integration, real-time supplier financing, and tailored SME support, Equity Bank is giving entrepreneurs the tools to thrive, scale, and lead Uganda’s business future.”

The launch also featured inspiring testimonies from key customers.

Pastor Robert Kayanja, Founder and Senior Pastor of the Miracle Centre Cathedral, shared a personal story: “Equity Bank is more than a financial institution- it’s a partner that cares for people. In Karamoja, they stood with us in our fight against hunger, financing tractors and agricultural projects that have transformed communities. Their support proves that with the right partner, SMEs and social enterprises can thrive, and together we can create sustainable solutions that change lives.” His testimony underscored Equity Bank’s impact on social good, resonating with the audience’s aspirations for community upliftment.

Adding an economic perspective, the keynote speaker Dr. Fred Muhumuza – Senior Lecturer at the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and the Director of the MUBS Economic Forum- emphasized the importance of Equity Bank in creating value chains for SMEs: “In business, your success is tied to every link in your value chain. If the person who supplies you or buys from you struggles financially, you will feel it too. That’s why Equity Bank works to finance the entire chain, so every link is strong. From the farmer in the village to the trader in the market, everyone is part of a value chain. Equity Bank connects and supports each link, making sure SMEs can grow sustainably and seize every opportunity.”

Dr. Fred Muhumuza, who holds a Ph.D. (Development Economics) from the University of Manchester, a Masters in Economic Policy and Planning from Makerere University, and a Certificate in Development Evaluation from Carleton University and World Bank, further provided insights that reinforced the Tupange Business Ne Equity program’s focus on holistic economic empowerment.

In 2024, the Tupange Business Ne Equity engagement reached over 600 SME proprietors across the country, offering them advisory services, financial knowledge, and networking opportunities.

The initiative follows the successful ‘Abakyala Ku Ntikko’ regional meetings, where Equity Bank interacted with women entrepreneurs across Uganda. The engagements align with Uganda’s growth strategy for the new financial year 2025/2026, under the theme “Full Monetisation of Uganda’s Economy through Commercial Agriculture, Industrialisation, Expanding and Broadening Services, Digital Transformation and Market Access”.

The campaign is also in line with the Bank’s effort to support critical sectors to fully recover post-COVID-19 crisis, through its Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan. The critical pillars include agriculture, trade, extractives and oil, manufacturing, MSMEs, social and environmental transformation, and technology-enabled economy.

Uganda’s SME sector is the backbone of the economy, making up over 90% of private sector activity and employing millions of people. Yet, many face challenges like inflation, lack of collateral, low digital adoption and limited access to market information.

As the 2025 Tupange Business ne Equity edition builds on last year’s success, this years target is to support over 1,000 SMEs by year-end, as Equity Bank Uganda continues to position itself as a catalyst for national development, proving that when SMEs thrive, the nation prospers. The meetings also aim to scale up customer engagements with the retail SME segment at the regional level.

As the roadshow kicks off and as the bank invites entrepreneurs and SMEs to join this journey of growth and transformation, Equity Bank’s continued investment in SMEs is about building strong value chains, promoting economic inclusion, and supporting national development. By financing and connecting every part of the business ecosystem, the Bank is helping Ugandan SMEs thrive now and in the future.