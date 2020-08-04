Thai PM orders urgent relief measures for flood victims

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday instructed authorities to help flood victims in several provinces affected by tropical storm Sinluka.

The prime minister confirmed he has ordered the authorities, especially those in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Nan, the northeastern province of Loei and the central province of Phitsanulok to urgently take relief measures for villagers affected by torrential rains and flash floods due to the tropical storm.

The prime minister has ordered army units based in those provinces to join the provincial authorities in taking relief measures for the affected villagers, especially those who are yet to be evacuated from the flooded low-lying areas to high terrains.

However, Prayut advised the authorities should manage to keep the floodwater somewhere for use by farmers who might probably encounter a drought situation in the following months.

Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda on Monday visited some of the flooded areas in Loei province and held a meeting with government officials to put the flooding situation under control.

