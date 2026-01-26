Teso leaders decry dirty politics, vote rigging at MP Isodo’s burial

Ngora, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | What was meant to be a solemn farewell for Stella Apolot Isodo, former Ngora District Woman MP, turned into a forum for opposition leaders and MPs to raise alarms over alleged vote rigging and electoral fraud. Isodo was laid to rest at her home in Asigira Village, Ngora Town Council, Ngora District, on Saturday.

Isodo passed away on Saturday, January 17, 2026, after a prolonged illness. Her burial attracted dignitaries from across the country, including Vice President Jessica Alupo Epel, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi, former presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi, Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot, Minister of State for Teso Affairs Kenneth Ongalo, and several Members of Parliament.

Addressing mourners, Amuriat praised the late Isodo for her dedication to public service and her love for the people of Ngora and the wider Teso sub-region. He noted that Isodo joined the FDC after encouragement from the former FDC Secretary General, Alice Alaso, and served diligently during her first term in Parliament. Amuriat alleged that despite Isodo’s illness during her campaign for a second term, she had won the election but was not declared the winner.

Amuriat accused the ruling authorities of widespread bribery and misuse of money in the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections. “I want to tell you that 90 percent of the elected MPs in Uganda bought their way into Parliament, and this will make service delivery very difficult,” Amuriat said.According to Amuriat, the 2026 elections were characterised by bribery, excessive use of money, and what he termed as blatant electoral rigging in Ngora and other parts of the country.

He warned that continued electoral malpractice could destabilise the country, questioning the quality of leadership expected in the 12th Parliament. Amuriat also highlighted Isodo’s role in the “No Cow, No Vote” campaign, which sought to pressure the government to compensate war victims in Teso who lost cattle, property, and lives during the 1986 insurgency. He described Isodo as a noble and courageous leader who stood firm on issues affecting her people.

He asked Vice President Jessica Alupo to convey a message to President Museveni regarding the unfulfilled pledge to compensate communities in Teso, Acholi, and Lango with cattle. “Where are the cattle that were promised to the people of Teso, Acholi and Lango?” Amuriat asked, urging the Vice President to deliver the message to the President. Several Members of Parliament echoed Amuriat’s concerns, alleging that Isodo’s electoral victory had been rigged.

Bukedea County MP John Bosco Ikojo described the elections as a sham, claiming that he was rigged in broad daylight and denied the opportunity to vote for himself. Gweri County MP Tom Julius Ekudo condemned the use of force in elections, saying violence and rigging undermine democracy.

Former Serere Woman MP Alice Alaso dismissed claims circulating on social media that Isodo died because she lost the election, calling the allegations propaganda. “She loved development; she was a noble leader who fought for service delivery. Stop spreading lies that she died because of defeat,” Alaso warned.

Alaso said those responsible for electoral malpractice are known and will be judged by God. She urged leaders in Teso to unite and advocate for the region’s development. Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa said that with elections concluded, leaders should now focus on serving the people.

The late MP’s husband, Sam Isodo, told mourners that his wife was deeply committed to public service. He recounted the challenges he faced while campaigning on her behalf during her illness, alleging harassment and intimidation. “I was chased from every corner of Ngora while trying to campaign for Isodo. She was not allowed to have agents at polling stations, and nobody knows how the votes were handled,” he said.Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot called on the people of Teso to unite, draw lessons from Isodo’s life, and focus on community development.Vice President Jessica Alupo, while addressing the mourners, said the burial was not the right forum for political debate. She said she would formally communicate the concerns raised to President Museveni. “I will write to the President about what has been spoken here and what the people of Teso have raised,” Alupo said.

She urged the people of Teso to unite and announced that the government plans to establish a project in Ngora in memory of Isodo, in recognition of her service. Alupo emphasized the need for unity, noting that Teso remains among the poorest regions in the country. First elected to Parliament in 2021, she emerged as one of the most vocal opposition leaders from Teso and served as publicity secretary of the Teso Parliamentary Group. Despite battling ill health in her final months, Isodo remained committed to public service and advocacy for her people.

