Dr. Protazio Sande appointed as acting IRA CEO

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Dr Protazio Sande is the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), following the expiry of long-serving CEO Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega’s contract on Sunday. The Board of Directors of the IRA made the decision to ensure there is no leadership vacuum, as they await the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development to appoint a substantive CEO.

“The appointment of Dr. Sande, who is substantively the Director of Strategy and Market Development, will ensure continuity of operations and effective discharge of the Authority’s mandate,” said CPA Keto Nyapendi Kayemba. The transition, however, comes amid controversy, with the former CEO reportedly refusing to vacate office as he pursues legal action seeking renewal of his contract.

Alhaj Kaddunabbi, who has served in the position for almost 16 years, argues that he is entitled to another five-year term. However, the Insurance Act 2017 provides that the CEO is appointed for a five-year term and is eligible for reappointment for one further term, bringing the maximum tenure to 10 years. His first two appointments, in 2011 and 2016, were under the old law, which did not provide for term limits.

His reappointment in June 2021—under the current legal framework—expires on May 31, 2026. He therefore argues that his “legal” appointment began in 2021 and that he remains eligible for renewal, stating that the current Act cannot operate retrospectively. On this basis, he considers his earlier two terms irrelevant to his bid for a fourth term.

He also cites the IRA’s Human Resource Management Manual and consistently strong performance ratings, including improvements in premium growth and claims settlement, as evidence supporting his eligibility and suitability for reappointment. However, while Kaddunabbi would be eligible for reappointment, the IRA Board—defending its February decision—cites internal audit concerns relating to governance and financial management, as reflected in independent audits, reviews, and whistleblower reports.

The Auditor General’s Report, for example, flagged UGX 181.4 million in unauthorized travel and leave monetisation payments, including a leave allowance of UGX 36.8 million. It also cited unauthorized salary enhancements amounting to UGX 337 million, as well as irregular recruitments that resulted in additional costs of UGX 647.5 million. The Auditor General further raised concerns about apparent weaknesses in the Authority’s monitoring and control of insurance company security deposits, posing risks to sector safeguards.

These audit findings formed a key basis for the IRA Board’s February 2026 decision to decline renewal of Kaddunabbi’s contract, prompting his move to court. Despite the dispute, Kaddunabbi is credited with steering an innovation-driven transformation of the insurance industry, aimed at increasing market penetration from the current 0.7 percent. Over the past five years, the sector has focused on easing claims processes in a bid to improve public trust in insurance services.

The industry recorded gross written premiums (GWP) of UGX 2.02 trillion by the end of 2025, up from UGX 1.76 trillion in 2024, representing annual growth of between 12 and 14.8 percent. “The Board is confident that Dr. Sande’s expertise, leadership, and institutional knowledge will ensure effective leadership at the Authority, maintain stability and steer growth of the insurance sector during the transition period,” Kayemba said.

She pledged a smooth transition with no disruptions in service delivery, while also recognising Kaddunabbi’s contributions. “The Board acknowledges the significant role Alhaj Dr. Kaddunabbi has played in advancing insurance regulation, market development, and policyholder protection during his tenure and extends its best wishes for success in his next assignments,” she added.

Kaddunabbi will also be remembered for his open interactions with the media, despite his strong sense of timekeeping. On several occasions, he reportedly declined to speak at events where earlier proceedings had exceeded the allocated time.