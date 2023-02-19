Tesla CE Elon Musk donates US$2bn

Sunday , February 19 2023
The Independent February 19, 2023 Business, In The Magazine, TECH NEWS Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk says he donated around $1.95bn (£1.6bn) worth of shares in his electric carmaker to charity last year, according to BBC.

The donation of 11.6 million shares was described in a filing with US regulators as “a bona fide gift”. The filing did not name the recipient, or recipients, of the donation.

BBC also said on Feb.15 that Musk said that towards the end of this year would be a “good time” to find someone to succeed him as the chief executive of Twitter.

The document lodged with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed the donation was made between August and December last year. Tesla did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

