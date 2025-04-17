Teresa Ministries receive Early Easter package from PostBank Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It has been all celebrations and joy at Teresa Ministries this week after PostBank Uganda visited last week ahead of Easter, carrying items to support the home, including baby formula, diapers, milk, sugar, porridge, soap, and rice. Teresa Ministries is a non-profit organization that provides shelter and support to vulnerable children, particularly those affected by HIV/AIDS and abject poverty from surrounding communities.

During the visit, PostBank Uganda’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Priscilla Akora commended Teresa Ministries for the exceptional work they are doing in the community by providing shelter, food, education, and spiritual nourishment for the children who have been abandoned by their families.

Akora reiterated that PostBank Uganda’s purpose is to foster prosperity for Ugandans. She said they made an outreach to Teresa Ministries in recognition of the upcoming Easter Holiday, which upholds the spirit of bringing communities together as they celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

The head of marketing said, “Children are the future of every society, and we thank Teresa Ministries for the great work done, which is truly a reflection of the faith and love of God. At PostBank, we are glad to create a positive impact on our communities and collaborate with partners with whom our values align.”

She added, “The initiative we are witnessing today is part of the bank’s corporate social agenda under the humanitarian support pillar, and we call upon everyone who can to join this great cause so that these children to access a healthier and better life.”

Father Raymond, the Patron and founder of Teresa Ministries, expressed gratitude for the items that were donated and appreciated PostBank for the thoughtful gesture and for reaching out during this holy season.

“These food supplies, as well as the other items donated, will go a long way in supporting the children in this home, and we are thankful for their continued support,” he said.

“The bank will continue to support our communities where it operates in a bid to foster prosperity for Ugandans. We wish all Christians a fruitful remainder of the Lenten season,” Priscilla concluded.