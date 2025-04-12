Tenure of Uganda Airlines board expires

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government has commenced the process to institute a new Board of Directors of Uganda Airlines Company Ltd, following the expiry of the current board.

The current and first substantive board was inaugurated on April 1, 2022, replacing the interim board that had been appointed in 2019 to oversee the commencement of the revived Uganda Airlines.

The term of office of the current board, led by Priscilla Mirembe Serukka as Chairperson, thus expired on March 31, 2025, after its full three years, causing anxiety amongst the employees.

Waiswa Bageya, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Works and Transport, which is the line ministry, says the appointing authority is aware of the dates and that the process is on to have a new board in place.

“The process is already on and the new board will be in place soon, only that the process is delayed to start,” said Bageya, preferring not to commit to when the board would be in place.

Other members of the board are Herbert Kamuntu, Barbara Namugambe, Ebrahim Kisoro Sadrudin, Samson Rwahwire, Patrick Ocailap, Moding Abdi Karim and the Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Bamuturaki.

The PS hinted that many of these could be on the next Board.

“I don’t think it should be a big deal, since most of the members are eligible for reappointment,” he said.

On the status of the CEO, Bageya said that it is a separate process determined and managed by the president.

Bamuturaki was appointed in June 2022 after President Yoweri Museveni sacked the then CEO, Cornwell Muleya, over allegations of financial mismanagement, collusion, and nepotism in staff recruitment, among other issues.

URN