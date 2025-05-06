Tension at a new high as Arua City gets set for Mayoral race ahead of 2026 Elections

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As days for party nominations drew closer and political consultations intensiied ahead of the 2026 general elections, aspirants for the Arua City Mayoral position have begun speaking out to counter what they describe as increasing waves of mudslinging and malice among candidates and their camps.

Currently, over 10 aspirants, including the incumbent Mayor Sam Wadri Nyakua have declared intentions to contest for the City Mayor seat, with nearly all political parties represented. The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has presented the majority of candidates.

The growing number of aspirants is largely attributed to an earlier declaration by Nyakua that he would not seek re-election in 2026, intending to retire into private life after serving two terms as Chairman of Arua District and subsequently as Mayor of Arua City.

However, Nyakua has reportedly had a change of heart and is now expected to contest again, adding new dynamics to the race. Amid the crowded field, reports of malice, propaganda, gerrymandering, and mudslinging have emerged among the camps, prompting some aspirants to openly call for a halt to the negativity to prevent tensions ahead of the nominations.

Caesar Draecabo, the former President of the Arua City Development Forum and one of the contenders, expressed concern over the misinformation circulating among camps, warning that it risks dividing the people of Ayivu and Arua City as a whole.

Similarly, Isa Kato, the former Mayor of Arua Municipality who is eyeing a return to leadership, urged fellow aspirants to focus on issues rather than personal attacks during consultations.

Meanwhile, incumbent Mayor Nyakua, confirming his intention to seek a second term, called for calm, unity, and maturity during the campaigns. He stressed the need to avoid personalizing politics, warning against actions that could fracture the voter base, particularly among the Ayivu community.

Key issues emerging in the mayoral race include the need to transform the rural mindset to align with urban standards, addressing poor service delivery since the attainment of city status, tackling rising unemployment and crime, and expanding political space for inclusive participation.

Arua City, which expanded from 10 square kilometers as a municipality to 412 square kilometers as a city, now boasts four parliamentary seats, one City Mayor, two Divisional Mayors, and several City Councilors. However, tribal and religious affiliations continue to play a significant role in influencing election outcomes despite the city’s perceived cosmopolitan nature.

URN