Teenager buried alive at murrum excavation site

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A teenager has been buried alive at a murrum excavating site in Lira City West Division.

The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Aaron Alianyo Alyanyo, a resident of Awita village, Amuca parish, Lira city West Division.

Alyanyo met his death when he went to excavate murrum from the site in Amuca parish in Lira City on Wednesday morning.

His guardian, Bosco Ogwang says excavating murrum and stone quarrying has been their mainstay activity for survival.

James Ekaju, the North Kyoga Rgion Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident saying they have entered a case of death vide police file number 34/2020.

He blames parents for subjecting their children to risky jobs in the name of raising money.

The deceased’s body was retrieved and handed over to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

