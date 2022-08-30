Tanzanian president vows to end gender disparity in appointment of judges

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday vowed to end gender disparity in the appointment of judges to strengthen the dispensation of justice in the east African nation.

Speaking after she had sworn in 21 new high court and court of appeal judges she recently appointed, she said the ratio of men to women judges that currently stood at 50/37 will soon reach 50/50.

“Experience has shown that female judges outshine their male counterparts on performance based on integrity issues,” President Hassan said when she addressed the new judges at the Chamwino State House in the capital Dodoma.

The head of state said she has made two appointments of judges since she took office 17 months ago, appointing a total of 52 judges comprising 23 women and 27 men.

She said increased numbers of female judges in addition to upholding professionalism have boosted performance in the judiciary.