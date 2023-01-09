Tanzanian president appoints new central bank governor

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed a new governor of the east African nation’s central bank, the presidency said in a statement late Saturday.

The statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said President Hassan has appointed Emmanuel Tutuba as the new governor of the Bank of Tanzania, replacing Florens Luoga who has completed his tenure.

Prior to his appointment, Tutuba was permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, said the statement.

The statement said the head of state has appointed Natu El-Maamry Mwamba as the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, replacing Tutuba.

Prior to her appointment, Mwamba was a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam and chairperson of the Kilimanjaro Airport Development Company which oversees the management of the Kilimanjaro International Airport.