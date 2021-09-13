Tanzanian national arrested over trafficking of 16 Ethiopian migrants

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | Tanzanian police said on Monday they arrested a Tanzanian national in connection with trafficking 16 illegal Ethiopian migrants.

Ulrich Matei, the Mbeya regional police commander identified the suspect as 30-year-old Yohana Adam, a resident of Kasumulu in the country’s southern highlands district of Kyela in Mbeya region.

Matei told a news conference that the suspect was arrested on Sunday evening as he was ferrying the illegal migrants to South Africa via neighboring Malawi.

“The Ethiopians were being ferried in a vehicle driven by the suspect,” said the police official, adding that most of the Ethiopians are young men aged between 11 and 18 years.

Matei said police are also hunting for six other suspects who are allegedly running a human trafficking syndicate in the region.

*****

Xinhua