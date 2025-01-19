Tanzania Vice President Mpango to step down

Dodoma, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced that Vice President Dr Philip Mpango has asked to step down. President Samia has now named the party CCM secretary General Dr Nchimbi as her running mate for elections due October 2025.

Speaking today at a party special general meeting in Dodoma, President Samia said she has accepted his resignation that takes effect after the upcoming General election.

Mpango is 68 years ago, and suffered severe ill health during the COVID-19 epidemic.

******

FROM THE ARCHIVES

*****