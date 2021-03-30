Wednesday , March 31 2021
Tanzania’s Suluhu nominates Dr Mpango for Vice Presidency

The Independent March 30, 2021 AFRICA, The News Today 1 Comment

Finance Minister Dr Mpango | 📷 @Hakingowi

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | The Tanzanian Finance Minister who was last month struggling for his life at Benjamin Mkapa hospital in Dodoma, has been nominated by President Samia Suluhu to become the country’s next Vice President.

Suluhu nominated Dr Philip Isdor Mpango to Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi CCM party executive, that has put forward his name to Parliament for approval.

Dr Mpango, 63, has worked in the President’s office before, was also acting Commissioner General of Tanzania Revenue Authority for a few months,  before being appointed member of parliament in 2015 He has served President Dr John Magufuli, who recently died, as Minister of Finance and Planning since then.

DETAILS to follow.

 

 

