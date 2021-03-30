Tanzania’s Suluhu nominates Dr Mpango for Vice Presidency

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | The Tanzanian Finance Minister who was last month struggling for his life at Benjamin Mkapa hospital in Dodoma, has been nominated by President Samia Suluhu to become the country’s next Vice President.

Suluhu nominated Dr Philip Isdor Mpango to Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi CCM party executive, that has put forward his name to Parliament for approval.

Dr Mpango, 63, has worked in the President’s office before, was also acting Commissioner General of Tanzania Revenue Authority for a few months, before being appointed member of parliament in 2015 He has served President Dr John Magufuli, who recently died, as Minister of Finance and Planning since then.

DETAILS to follow.

Tanzanians: Minister of Finance Dr Mpango is seriously ill, on a ventilator, due to COVID-19 Government: Dr Mpango is not very ill. Let’s call a press conference and show you the Finance Minister. He does not even need to wear a mask. VIDEO – THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED NEXT!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yrDWFJDLmg — Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) February 24, 2021

UPDATE: Tanzania’s Finance Minister Mpango discharged from Mkapa hospital in Dodoma, promises to step up funding of health sectorhttps://t.co/qsTWFjRvhJ pic.twitter.com/BYhR7sjUAe — The Independent (@UGIndependent) February 25, 2021