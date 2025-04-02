Gunmen raid Mpumalanga Church, rob worshippers

Johannesburg, South Africa | ALL AFRICA.COM | Police in Mpumalanga are investigating an armed robbery at a Kwamhlanga church, where three masked men stormed a night prayer service on March 30, firing a gunshot before robbing congregants of cash and mobile phones, reports IOL. The attackers, who spoke Sesotho, forced open the church doors and stole an undisclosed amount of offering money before fleeing. Authorities have urged the public to provide any information that could aid in their arrest.

Compliance Concerns Rise Amid Ongoing Spaza Shop Registrations

As spaza shop registrations continue, compliance remains a major concern following multiple foodborne illness cases, including the tragic deaths of 23 children in Gauteng last year, reports SABC News. Over 17,000 spaza shops have registered in the province, with non-compliant businesses facing temporary closure until they meet regulatory requirements. Shop owners must display municipal registration and metro compliance certificates, but some still await official approval. Customers appreciate the initiative to improve food safety; however, concerns persist over expired products and adherence to regulations.

Convicted Rapist Sentenced to Life in Limpopo Court

The Ritavi Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has sentenced 33-year-old Phillip Nkuna Ngomane to life imprisonment for the 2016 rape of a 15-year-old girl, reports IOL. The court heard that Ngomane, armed with a firearm, dragged the victim into bushes near Babanana village and raped her three times before fleeing. The case was investigated by the Tzaneen FCS unit, leading to Ngomane’s arrest in July 2017 while he was already facing another rape charge involving a 19-year-old. Despite being released on R2,500 bail in 2023, Ngomane remained in custody until his January 2025 conviction. Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised the investigative work and reaffirmed the commitment to combating gender-based violence in the province.

