Tanzania imposes curfew following violent protests on general election day

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA | Xinhua | Tanzanian police on Wednesday announced the imposition of a curfew in the port city of Dar es Salaam following protests that resulted in the destruction of property on the general election day.

“After 6 p.m., nobody will be allowed to be seen on the streets of Dar es Salaam except the police who will be on special duty,” Police Inspector General Camillus Wambura said in a televised broadcast.

He did not say how long the curfew will last.

Internet access has also been disrupted in the country.

There were reports that protesters were engaged in violent confrontations with police, who opened fire in response. Some police posts, gas stations, commuter buses, and polling stations were reportedly destroyed by protesters. ■