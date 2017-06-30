Friday , June 30 2017
Tanzania court charges football chief with embezzlement

Tanzania court charges football chief with embezzlement

The Independent June 30, 2017

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP |  Tanzanian football chief Jamal Malinzi was on Thursday charged with embezzlement for falsifying invoices to pocket cash given by sponsors, court documents showed.

Malinzi, who was arrested Wednesday, was charged alongside the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) secretary general Celestine Mwesigwa.

Malinzi became head of the TFF in 2013 and is up for re-election in August. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge and will re-appear in court on July 3.

In a separate case, the president and vice-president of the Simba football club, one of the oldest and most successful in the country, were charged with money laundering.

Details of the charge will only be given upon their next court appearance on July 13.

 

