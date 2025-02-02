Tanzania attracts record 5.36 million tourists in 2024

🔴 🇹🇿TANZANIA tourism figures

⚪ 5.36 million tourists in 2024

⚪ 3.22 million domestic tourists | 2.14 million international

⚪ Generated $4 billion

⚪ TARGET $6billion by December 2025

DAR ES SALAAM | Xinhua | Tanzania hosted 5.36 million tourists in 2024, a record high and breaking its target of attracting 5 million tourists by 2025, said Pindi Chana, the minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Friday.

Chana told a meeting of stakeholders in the tourism industry, including investors, travel companies, and government officials in the port city of Dar es Salaam, that out of the total tourists that visited the country’s attractions, 3.22 million were domestic tourists and 2.14 million were international visitors.

The tourism sector generated approximately 4 billion U.S. dollars in revenue last year, falling short of the ambitious target set by the government of raking in 6 billion U.S. dollars by December 2025.

The official attributed the impressive number of tourists to the government’s strategic efforts to promote the industry after challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years.

“These efforts have effectively showcased Tanzania’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, positioning the nation as a desirable travel destination,” said Chana.

The meeting also served as a platform for discussing future strategies, with Chana emphasizing the necessity of continued collaboration among stakeholders to enhance Tanzania’s tourism offerings. ■

