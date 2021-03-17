Tanzania announces death of President Magufuli

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPEDNENT | Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) has just announced that the 5th President of the country John Magufuli is dead.

The announcement was made Wednesday night by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who said Magufuli had been hospitalized at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute since March 6.

Vice President Suluhu said he had passed away at 6pm at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam. Magufuli is said to have died of heart problems after 10 years of suffering from chronic atrial fibrillation.

TBC said there would be 14 days of national mourning and flags will fly at half-mast.

Magufuli, 61, Africa’s most prominent coronavirus skeptic had not been seen in public since February 27, leading to speculation that he was very ill and admitted in Nairobi hospital, being treated after contracting COVID-19.

Prime Minister Majaliwa in a speech after Friday prayers however dismissed the claims. “Tanzanians should be at peace. Your president is around, thanks for voting strongly for him recently. He is healthy, working hard, planning for the country. To spread rumors that he is sick is just an outcome of hate.”

Should Magufuli be gravely ill as is reported, the constitution states that the Vice President takes charge. That, in this case would be 61-year-old Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan. ( CLICK TO READ SAMIA BIOGRAPHY)