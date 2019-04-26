Tanga Odoi warns NRM party aspirants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi has warned party members intending to contest to remain calm.

Odoi says the party electoral commission is midway in preparation for primaries. He says a draft roadmap was tabled before the NRM Central Executive Committee, the highest decision making party organ. The roadmap, he says is still being discussed.

Briefing media on Friday, Dr Tanga says the electoral commission shall roll out activities once pre-electoral preparations are complete.

Odoi says all processes will be undertaken in a disciplined way. He says aspirants should prepare themselves for instance by certifying academic papers with relevant examination bodies.

Odoi also warned aspirants to desist from early campaigns. He says almost all aspirants are campaigning for constituencies of MPs who are in parliament undertaking national duties. He referred to an incident of an aspirant in Kitgum district who was recently reported by colleagues to the party electoral commission.

The Vice President, Edward Ssekandi also hinted at aspirants seeking to contest with him in Bukoto County Central who have started early campaigns.

Odoi says aspirants can carry out consultations within frameworks of laws that govern national politics such as Electoral Commission Act, Parliamentary Elections Act and Local Government Act. He explained that consultations are out of NRM election commission, henceforth, those who ran in troubles should not seek relief from the party electoral body.

He further warned aspirants to stop giving donations. He referred to government officials who are taking the operation wealth creation seeds to their constituencies and presenting them as personal donations.

He appealed to aspirants who have been trooping to the electoral commission offices with all sorts of questions to remain calm.

“NRM aspiring candidates and other stakeholders have thronged NRM electoral commission headquarters with many enquires, we ask them to stay calm as the electoral commission prepares for the forthcoming internal elections,” Dr Tanga said.

*****

URN