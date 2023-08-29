Talent identification clinic opens in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Talent Clinic, which uses the Human Anthropo Bio-metric Kit, capable of predicting the future capabilities of young children as they grow has officially opened in Kampala. The Human Anthropo Bio-metric Kit employs cutting-edge three-dimensional optical technology. At its core is a specialized camera that not only captures an image but also delves deeper by tracing the intricate signals within the human body.

Professor Humphrey Oborah, the Secretary General of the World Talent Organization, explains that when this specialized camera captures an image, it color-codes the visual. It employs green hues to denote areas of heightened efficiency in signals, yellow to indicate relatively weaker signals, and red to highlight potential signal obstructions.

The significance of this technology stems from the understanding that a child’s cognitive development takes a pivotal turn around the age of four. During this crucial phase, communication pathways between the brain and other body parts begin to exhibit remarkable efficiency, as emphasized by Professor Oborah.

He, however, expressed concern about the lack of experts in Uganda capable of deciphering the intricate data collected by the machine. Professor Oborah explained that there is a need to license individuals qualified to interpret this data and formulate comprehensive reports. Currently, the collected data is channeled to an international database, where licensed experts access the information and offer specialized insights in their respective fields.

As of now, Ugandans are proficient in operating the machines and subsequently sending the gathered data to experts for in-depth analysis. Professor Oborah further disclosed that their long-term strategy involves encouraging physiologists to undergo training in this field. However, even after this training, they would still require licensing to ensure a high standard of expertise.

Among the East African nations, Kenya stands out as the sole country with seven specialized and licensed experts capable of interpreting the data obtained through this technology.

Professor Oborah also noted that although this type of technology has been in existence since the 1940s, its previous applications were primarily in garment fitting. The current evolution of this technology allows it to discern diverse talents and aptitudes in children.

Godfrey Kabbyanga, the State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, highlighted the transformative potential of this technology. He postulated that implementing this technology for every newborn could enable the country to strategically plan based on the projected proficiencies and talents.

Furthermore, he indicated that this advancement could prompt the Ministry of Education to revise the curriculum, which currently leans heavily toward academia and theory. This shift in focus has the potential to nurture innate talents that might otherwise be overshadowed by the pursuit of high academic scores. Kabbyanga expressed hope that the government would embrace this innovative technology and extend its support to the entrepreneurs who have adopted it in Uganda. This collective effort could facilitate the technology’s spread to all corners of the nation.

Hajj Abas Samali, a director of the Talent Clinic, revealed that this technology comes at a cost of one billion Shillings, with parents required to pay US$200 approximately Shillings 700,000 for the service. He emphasized that this technology is not limited to children; adults can also avail themselves of this opportunity to uncover latent talents that could complement their existing vocations.

Hajj Samali also underscored the importance of safeguarding the collected individual data in accordance with the Data Protection and Privacy Act of Uganda.

URN