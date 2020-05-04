Suspected killer of UPDF Major in Nakasongola barracks arrested

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF has arrested one of its own accused of shooting dead a senior ranking officer and injuring another in Nakasongola military barracks.

The suspect is Lance Corporal Max Omutojo. He was picked up on Sunday night for allegedly shooting dead a major at his residence around 7 pm and injuring a Lieutenant who tried to arrest him.

Lt. Ibrahim Sekitto, the Nakasongola Military Barracks Spokesperson told URN this morning that Omutojo is in custody pending interrogation over the incident.

He says they have also recovered the killer gun. Sekitto however declined to name the deceased officer and the injured saying they are yet to inform their families. He says the names will be revealed later in the day.

The injured lieutenant is nursing injuries at Nakasongola Military Hospital. A source at the Barracks told URN that the Lance Corporal Max Omutojo lost his cool after the major declined to grant his request for a pass leave to attend to an emergency.

It alleged that Omutojo left only to return with the fire and shot his superior killing him on the spot. He was cornered in the barracks and arrested while trying to flee.

*****

URN