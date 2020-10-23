Suspected kidnapper escapes from Katojo prison

Kabalore, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security agencies in Kabarole district are investigating circumstances under which a suspect facing kidnap and theft charges escaped from Katojo Prison.

In 2018, the Police arrested Amos Mugume and six others for allegedly kidnapping Emmanuelle Lisha Ahumuza, a one and half-year-old girl from her parents’ home in Maguru, Central Division Fort Portal Tourism City. Ahumuza was reunited with her family after the kidnappers paid a ransom of 2.5 Million Shillings.

The suspects who include Kesta Muhereza, Christine Marunga, Joram Amara, Deogratius Isingoma and Robert Mugabo Ssalongo were also accused of being behind the numerous thefts of vehicle number plates.

However, on Sunday, Uganda Radio Network learnt from a whistle blower that Mugume had escaped from Katojo and the security agencies.

When contacted, the Prison Spokesperson, Frank Baine, on Thursday confirmed that Mugume had escaped. According to Baine, Mugume was on remand at Katojo after he had been charged at Fort Portal High Court with murder, kidnap and theft.

“On 16/10/2020 at around 15 hours, a remand prisoner no. 1842/18 Mugume Amos escaped from Katojo Prison taking advantage of the heavy downpour. The search for him is on,” Baine said.

According to Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations Department, Kabarole District, Andrew Ainembabazi, police did their part in apprehending Mugume and Katojo Prison is solely responsible and answerable for his escape.

In 1999, 356 suspected rebels of Allied Democratic Forces- ADF escaped from Katojo after their colleagues raided the prison. During the raid, a soldier, wife of a prison warder were killed.

Last month, over 200 inmates escaped from Moroto Prison.

